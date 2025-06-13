Home / India News / Work on new liquor policy underway, to be introduced soon: Delhi govt

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:58 PM IST
The Delhi government will soon introduce a new liquor policy with a high-level committee reviewing the policies of different states and preparing a proposal by June 30, officials said.

The objective is to provide quality liquor to the people and to make the system of liquor sale and distribution transparent, modern and accountable, said an official statement.

The government will also ensure that no aspect of the policy adversely affects vulnerable sections of society and that the safety and health of the weaker sections are not compromised, it added.

A high-level committee headed by Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar is drafting this policy, and it is reviewing the excise policies of several other states for the same.

The policy will include points on scientific testing of liquor quality, digitalisation of the sales system, prevention of illegal sales and ensuring transparency in the licensing process, the press note said.

Learning from past mistakes, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is bringing an excise policy that will leave no room for corruption at any level.

Public awareness campaigns will be run to prevent alcohol abuse, and stricter monitoring will be enforced on liquor consumption in public places, she added.

Highlighting that the new rules and regulations will emphasise social balance and responsibility, Gupta hit out at the previous AAP government and said that their policy neither followed legal procedures nor prioritised public interest.

She alleged that through that policy, a few select private companies were given undue benefits, resulting in revenue losses.

As a result of the corrupt excise policy, the former chief minister and some cabinet ministers of the previous government ended up in jail, she added.

There was no immediate reaction from AAP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

