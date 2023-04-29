Home / India News / Max temp in Delhi to be 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday: IMD

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, said IMD

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weathermen have predicted generally cloudy sky with very light rain and thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds for Saturday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 48 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi''s Air Quality Index was recorded in the poor (207) category around 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Topics :DelhiIMD

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

