The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has barred guest houses from operating on the fourth floor or above in buildings and tightened fire safety requirements for such establishments as part of a drive to ensure compliance with building norms and safety regulations, officials said on Saturday.

Under the revised directions, guest houses operating in buildings with a height of 12 metres or more must have a valid Fire Safety Certificate (FSC) issued by the Delhi Fire Service.

Senior MCD officials confirmed that the civic body's public health department has directed operators of guest houses and lodging and boarding establishments to comply with the applicable building bye-laws and fire safety requirements.

"Operating a guest house without a valid fire safety certificate, or failing to renew it after its expiry, will be treated as a serious safety violation," a senior official said. Another senior civic official said that all guest houses in the city, regardless of their building height, should come under the fire safety certificate. Guest houses functioning in buildings below 12 metres in height have been exempted from obtaining an FSC. However, the exemption does not absolve them of their responsibility to follow basic fire safety precautions. Such establishments must have adequate fire prevention arrangements, unobstructed exit routes and functional fire extinguishers to deal with emergencies, the directions said.