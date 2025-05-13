Home / India News / 'Vacate illegally occupied territory', India's stern message to Pak on PoK

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the only issue India has with Islamabad regarding Kashmir is the return of illegally-occupied territories to India by Pakistan

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday said India has a long-standing position that any issues pertaining to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally. That stated policy has not changed.
 
“As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan,” he said.
 
Speaking at the weekly media briefing at New Delhi, Jaiswal said, “Only issue with Islamabad on Kashmir is the return of illegally-occupied territories to India by Pakistan.”
 
Responding to questions about India’s stand on the latest pause in military escalation with Pakistan, Jaiswal said the request for ceasefire and bilateral discussions was received by the Ministry of External Affairs from Pakistan. “Operation Sindoor on terrorist sites was a response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Our position is, if Pakistani forces attack, India will respond. If they stop, we will also stop. This was the message shared to Pakistan’s DGMO as well… There is a new normal now and the sooner Pakistan gets it, the more the better,” Jaiswal said.
 
 
Speaking about US President Donald Trump’s remark about trade playing a role in stopping hostilities between the two nations, Jaiswal said, “From the time of Operation Sindoor, there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving military situation. The issue of trade did not come up in these conversations.”
First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

