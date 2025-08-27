Home / India News / Meat sale banned in Indore ahead of upcoming festive days of Hindus, Jains

Meat sale banned in Indore ahead of upcoming festive days of Hindus, Jains

Officials said many people from the Hindu and Jain communities had sought a ban on the sale of meat during the festive period to safeguard their religious sentiments

Jaipur: People take part in a traditional procession as part of Janmashtmi festival celebration, in Jaipur, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Representative Image: The authorities in Madhya Pradesh's financial capital Indore have banned the sale of meat completely on certain days of the upcoming festivals | Image: PTI
Press Trust of India Indore
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 9:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The authorities in Madhya Pradesh's financial capital Indore have banned the sale of meat completely on certain days of the upcoming festivals celebrated by Hindus and Jains, the city Mayor has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said the sale of meat will be completely banned in the city on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27), Dol Gyaras (September 3), Anant Chaturdashi (September 6) celebrated by Hindus, and Paryushan festival of Jains.

He said, I have instructed the municipal corporation officials to ensure strict compliance of this ban. Appropriate action will be taken against those who violate the ban.

Officials said many people from the Hindu and Jain communities had sought a ban on the sale of meat during the festive period to safeguard their religious sentiments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cloudy skies, light rain for Delhi as J-K reels under floods, landslides

Uttarakhand CM announces ₹5 lakh aid for flash flood victims in state

Himachal rain damage: Death toll rises to 310, losses cross ₹2,450 crore

Rain mayhem in J&K: 13 dead, including 9 in landslide on Vaishno Devi route

Healthy push: McDonald's, Bollywood, cricket fuel wellness craze in India

Topics :Meat sellersIndorefestivals

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story