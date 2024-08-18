Meerut South RRTS station opens for passenger operations, says NCRTC

The Meerut South RRTS station was opened for passenger operations on Sunday, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said. With the addition of this eight-km section, 42 km of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is now operational, covering nine stations from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to Meerut South in Meerut, the NCRTC said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Namo Bharat trains will operate from 6 am to 10 pm on the entire section from Sahibabad to Meerut South. The first train in both directions will depart at 6 am and the last train will leave the terminal stations Sahibabad and Meerut South at 10 pm, the statement said.

The one-way discounted fare for the Namo Bharat trains will be Rs 110 for standard class from Sahibabad to Meerut South and Rs 90 for standard class from Ghaziabad to Meerut South, it stated.

The Meerut South RRTS station will feature the largest parking facility in Uttar Pradesh along the RRTS corridor, enhancing passenger convenience, the NCRTC said.

Two parking lots on either side of the station's entry/exit cover around 13,000 square metres. These lots can accommodate around 1,200 four-wheelers and two-wheelers, the statement said.

Additionally, dedicated parking for auto-rickshaws is available. The station has been designed to facilitate easy pick-up and drop-off for vehicles arriving from both Meerut and Delhi, with direct access from the main road, it stated.

To accommodate passengers with disabilities, the station includes a designated parking area and ramps for easy access, ensuring that they can conveniently travel on the Namo Bharat trains, it said.

The NCRTC said the Meerut South station serves as the gateway to Meerut, making travel easier for commuters from Mohiuddinpur, Bhudbaral, Bahadurpur, Aminagar, Chhajjupur, Kharkhoda, Kadarabad, and nearby areas. With the commencement of Namo Bharat train services from Meerut South, passengers will be able to reach Sahibabad in around 30 minutes, it stated.

In addition to RRTS trains, the station will also serve local metro services for the Meerut region. The station has three tracks two for RRTS trains and one for metro services across three platforms. The station comprises three levels: ground, mezzanine, concourse, and platform. It spans approximately 215 meters in length, 36 meters in width, and 22 meters in height, the statement said.

The entire 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will be operational by June 2025, officials said.