Home / India News / Mehbooba Mufti put under house arrest ahead of SC verdict on Article 370

Mehbooba Mufti put under house arrest ahead of SC verdict on Article 370

Meanwhile, police did not allow journalists to gather near National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah's residence at Gupkar here, officials said

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:47 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred a special status on Jammu and Kashmir, her party claimed.

"Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP president @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest," the party said in a post on X.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


However, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the news of house arrest or arrest of anyone ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 is "totally baseless".

Meanwhile, police did not allow journalists to gather near National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah's residence at Gupkar here, officials said.

A posse of police personnel was deployed at the entry point of Gupkar Road and journalists were not allowed anywhere near the residence of the NC leaders. An NC leader said the main gate of the residence was locked by the police in the morning.

"Mr @OmarAbdullah has been locked up in his house. Democracy?" NC's additional state spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah said in a post on X.

She also posted pictures of the locked gate of the Abdullah residence on the microblogging platform.

Omar Abdullah lives with his father after he vacated his official residence in October 2020.

While Farooq Abdullah, who is the Member of Parliament from Srinagar, is in Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session, his son is in the valley.

Also Read

Article 370: What is it, why was it abrogated and who's challenging it now?

J-K: BJP celebrates 4th years to Article 370 abrogation; Cong, PDP protest

Latest LIVE: SC's verdict on abrogation of Article 370 to begin shortly

Article 370 abrogation: Hearing of petitions to begin from August 2

PDP chief Mehbooba requests CJI for early hearing on Article 370 in SC

Rijiju assures Arunachal of tech advancements, accurate weather forecast

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' on Monday as minimum temperature slips

Costly curry: Ginger, garlic retail prices double in 6 weeks on low supply

ED summons Jharkhand CM for questioning in money-laundering case on Tuesday

Odisha I-T raid: Officials to deposit all cash at Balangir SBI branch

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mehbooba MuftiArticle 370Jammu and KashmirPDPSupreme Court

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story