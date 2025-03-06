Stress, stigma, and struggles: India's women battle a mental health crisis

On the eve of International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8, Mpower, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, has released a report exposing the mental health crisis facing women in India. Drawing insights from a survey of 1.3 million women, the report titled ‘Unveiling the Silent Struggle’ highlights an alarming surge in anxiety, depression, workplace stress, and societal pressures, all contributing to a silent epidemic that is largely overlooked.

Despite the growing burden of mental illness, stigma continues to prevent many women from seeking the care they desperately need, the report noted.

While women are nearly twice as likely as men to experience anxiety and depression globally, the crisis is particularly severe in India. Citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau, the report highlighted that women account for 36.6 per cent of all suicides in the country, with those aged 18-39 being the most vulnerable. While the reasons are complex, financial dependence, workplace discrimination, family obligations, and restrictive societal norms make it difficult for women to prioritise their mental health. Many struggle silently with issues ranging from emotional distress and burnout to postpartum depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Ankit Gautam, Psychiatrist and head of Mpower the Centre in Delhi noted, “We frequently see women struggling with depression, anxiety, insomnia, personality disorders, relationship challenges, and marital discord — sometimes exacerbated by ongoing legal stress.”

What’s leading to chronic stress among women?

The report paints a distressing picture of the daily battles women face. One in two women experience chronic stress from work-life imbalance, finances, and societal pressures. Sleep deprivation is another major issue, with 47 per cent of women — particularly those aged 18-35 — struggling with insomnia. This significantly impacts their emotional and cognitive well-being.

Limited social support is another contributing factor, with 41 per cent of women reporting emotional distress due to shrinking social circles. Additionally, 38 per cent of women feel a persistent sense of anxiety about career growth and financial stability, highlighting the pressure they face in both personal and professional spheres.

Also Read

Rural-urban divide in mental stress for women

In rural India, where access to mental healthcare is minimal, financial instability, social stigma, and lack of awareness contribute to widespread depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts.

In corporate settings, workplace stress is taking a severe toll on women’s well-being. Nearly 42 per cent of women in professional roles report symptoms of depression and anxiety, while 80 per cent of women face workplace discrimination linked to maternity leave and career progression. A shocking 90 per cent of women mentioned that mental health issues negatively affect their productivity, indicating that the corporate sector must do more to support female employees. The crisis also extends to women in the armed forces, where high exposure to trauma contributes to increased cases of PTSD and anxiety disorders.

Burnout and academic pressure among city trends

In Mumbai, academic pressure and corporate burnout are leading contributors to stress among women. Delhi’s high rates of harassment and safety concerns have resulted in an increased prevalence of PTSD and anxiety. In Kolkata, while strong social networks provide some support, stigma still prevents many women from seeking professional help. Preeti Parakh, psychiatrist & head of Mpower The Centre in Kolkata said, “Kolkata is a city where tradition and modernity coexist, and women often find themselves navigating the expectations of both. Amidst the demands of family, work, and a rapidly evolving society, their mental health is frequently overlooked.”

Although more women are now reaching out for mental health support, significant barriers remain. Societal stigma, lack of access, and financial constraints prevent many from getting the care they need. The report noted that without timely intervention, these struggles can become debilitating. However, Gautam from Delhi stressed that psychiatric disorders can be effectively managed through medication, psychotherapy, or a combination of both.

What can be done to tackle women’s mental health crisis?

To address this growing crisis, Mpower has outlined several key recommendations for systemic reform. The integration of mental health services into primary healthcare is crucial to ensuring early intervention and accessibility. Government collaboration is necessary to position mental health as a public health priority, with special provisions for women.

The report further noted that implementation of mandatory mental health screenings during prenatal and postnatal check-ups can help detect conditions like postpartum depression early on. In the workplace, employee assistance programs (EAPs) should include mental health support, especially for women returning from maternity leave.

At the community level, safe spaces are urgently needed for women to discuss mental health without fear of judgment. Mental health networks and peer support groups tailored for women can provide much-needed emotional support. At a societal level, media campaigns must play a greater role in normalising mental health conversations, challenging harmful stereotypes, and reducing stigma surrounding mental illness.