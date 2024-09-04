MeToo in Malayalam cinema explained: Inside the Hema Committee findings

The long-awaited Hema Committee report, released on August 19 after being submitted five years ago to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has laid bare the disturbing realities of the Malayalam film industry. The report, which began with the lines, "The sky is full of mysteries, with the twinkling stars and the beautiful moon. But scientific investigation revealed that the stars do not twinkle, nor does the moon look beautiful," exposes the systemic sexual harassment and abuse women face in the industry.

Origins of the crisis: 2017 assault case

In February 2017, a well-known Malayalam actor, who had also worked in Tamil and Kannada films, was allegedly assaulted in a moving car. She was kidnapped by five men, filmed during the assault, and later released. The actor filed a police complaint, sparking an investigation that revealed actor Dileep's alleged involvement in conspiring against her. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The case, which remains under trial, saw a turning point when director Balachandra Kumar claimed Dileep possessed the assault footage before it was presented in court. Despite the gravity of the allegations, several witnesses have turned hostile over the years, complicating the case further.

The formation of the Women in Cinema Collective

The aftermath of the 2017 assault led to the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) — a group of prominent women from the Malayalam film industry, including Manju Warrier, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, and Remya Nambeesan.

WCC aimed to create a safer, more inclusive workspace for women in cinema. However, many women who supported the survivor faced unofficial blacklisting and lost work opportunities.

Hema Committee formation

In response to the growing outcry, the Kerala government set up the Hema Committee in November 2017, comprising Justice Hema, actor Sarada, and bureaucrat KB Valsala Kumari. The committee invited women from the industry to share their experiences, promising confidentiality. Over 80 women came forward, sharing harrowing testimonies about the hostile work environment.

More From This Section

The committee submitted a 296-page report in 2019, but the government withheld its release for five years, drawing criticism for shielding industry bigwigs. Allegations surfaced that the report's delay was a tactic to protect influential figures in the industry.

What the Hema Committee report unveils

When finally made public on August 19, 2024, the Hema Committee report revealed an industry rife with systemic issues. It detailed the lack of basic amenities such as changing rooms and toilets for women and exposed widespread sexual harassment and exploitation. The existence of a powerful "mafia" or lobby of directors, producers, and technicians was also revealed, with accusations that this lobby controlled the careers of women in the industry, demanding sexual favours in return for work.

One of the most shocking revelations was the report's mention of minors potentially being victims of harassment, as the report referred to some victims as "girls" rather than women.

Though the report did not name specific perpetrators, its findings have sent shockwaves across the industry. Many pages of the report were redacted, fuelling speculation that certain powerful figures are being protected.

Chilling details of sexual harassment and exploitation

The report detailed numerous instances of women being harassed on set, with male actors, producers, and directors allegedly knocking on female actors' doors at night, demanding sexual favours. Those who refused were subjected to mental harassment, such as being forced to repeat intimate scenes multiple times. One actress was reportedly asked to perform a kiss scene 17 times by a director in retaliation for complaining.

The report also highlighted the glaring gender pay gap in the industry, citing an instance where a leading female actor in the film 'Take Off' was paid significantly less than her male counterparts.

Revival of Malayalam film industry’s MeToo movement

Since the report's release, more women have begun to speak out. A female actor accused veteran actor Siddique of raping and harassing her when she was 19. Although she first came forward in 2019, her claims were dismissed at the time as publicity-seeking. With the release of the Hema Committee report, the actor has provided more details about the abuse she faced. Following the allegations, Siddique resigned as General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

In another incident, Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra accused Malayalam director Ranjith of inappropriate behaviour, which led him to step down as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy.

Actor Minu Muneer also came forward, accusing actors Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, and Jayasurya of abuse on the sets of a 2013 film.

Most recently, a rape case was registered against Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly after a woman accused him of sexually abusing her in a Dubai hotel in 2023. Pauly has denied the allegations, and the case remains under investigation.

Reactions to the Hema Committee report

While some have praised the Hema Committee for its exhaustive investigation, others have downplayed the report, arguing that sexual harassment is not unique to the film industry but prevalent in many sectors.

Veteran actor Revathy, a member of WCC, expressed satisfaction with the report, stating, "This is the first time a state government has undertaken such a study of the film industry. Though delayed, it’s a positive step. But we have a long road ahead to make the industry safer."

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas also commented on the report, expressing his disappointment at seeing the industry targeted, but stressed the importance of taking strict action against those found guilty.

Renji Panicker and actor-politician Mukesh both reacted to the resignations of Ranjith and Siddique, with Mukesh cautioning against a rush to judgment without concrete evidence.

What lies ahead?

The Hema Committee report has ignited a fierce debate in Kerala and beyond, with the potential to spark further revelations from women in the industry. As the #MeToo movement gains momentum in Malayalam cinema, the report is a crucial step toward exposing the dark underbelly of the industry and holding perpetrators accountable. However, the path to justice remains fraught with challenges as the industry grapples with entrenched power dynamics and systemic exploitation.

With more voices expected to come forward, the Malayalam film industry is on the verge of a reckoning, where the demand for justice and reform grows louder by the day.