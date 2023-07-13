Home / India News / Metro trains crossing Yamuna bridges with restricted speed, says DMRC

The swollen river has crossed the danger mark, breaching the all-time record of 1978, flooding low-lying areas near the banks

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Delhi Metro authorities also said that the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank station is currently inaccessible. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 12:45 PM IST
Delhi Metro trains are crossing the four Yamuna bridges with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure due to rising water level of the Yamuna, the DMRC said on Thursday.

The swollen river has crossed the danger mark, breaching the all-time record of 1978, flooding low-lying areas near the banks.

At 10 am on Thursday, the water level in Yamuna was at 208.53 metres.

"Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all the four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.
 

— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें???? (@OfficialDMRC) July 13, 2023

DMRC officials on Wednesday told PTI that they were "closely monitoring" the metro bridges over the Yamuna amid rising water level of the river.

Meanwhile, entry and exit of passengers at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday.

The Delhi Metro authorities also said that the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank station is currently inaccessible.

"Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available," the DMRC tweeted.

Topics :Delhi MetroDMRCYamuna riverMetro Railflood

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

