Cabinet approves ₹3,626 cr Phase-2 expansion of Pune Metro Rail Project

The new Pune Metro corridors will cover 12.75 km, connecting suburbs like Wagholi and Chandani Chowk, with a projected ridership of 3.49 lakh by 2057

The project cost will be equally shared by the Government of India, Government of Maharashtra, and external bilateral or multilateral agencies.
Dhruvaksh Saha
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 8:47 PM IST
The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the second phase of the Pune Metro Rail Project, consisting of two corridors, at an estimated cost of Rs 3,626.24 crore.
 
The project includes an extension from Vanaz to Chandani Chowk (Corridor 2A) and from Ramwadi to Wagholi/Vitthalwadi (Corridor 2B), as continuations of the existing Vanaz–Ramwadi corridor under Phase 1.
 
“These two elevated corridors will span 12.75 kilometres and include 13 stations, connecting fast-developing suburbs such as Chandani Chowk, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Kharadi and Wagholi. The project is scheduled for completion within four years,” the cabinet said in a statement. 
 
“After completion of these corridors, the projected incremental daily ridership for the entire Line 2 is estimated at 0.96 lakh in 2027, 2.01 lakh in 2037, 2.87 lakh in 2047, and 3.49 lakh in 2057. The project will be implemented by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), which will execute all civil, electro-mechanical and related works,” the cabinet said.
 
The proposal aligns with Pune’s comprehensive mobility plan. According to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, the extension will connect the central part of the city to fast-growing suburbs on both the eastern and western ends. It will also link IT hubs, academic institutions and residential areas.
 
Under long-term mobility planning, intercity bus services from cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru will be integrated at Chandani Chowk, while those from Ahilya Nagar and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar will connect at Wagholi, allowing passengers to seamlessly access Pune’s metro system.
 
“These extensions will also help decongest arterial routes such as Paud Road and Nagar Road, offering safe, fast and eco-friendly mobility options,” said the cabinet statement. 
 

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

