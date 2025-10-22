Mild earthquake of 2.9 magnitude recorded in Karnataka's Vijayapura

An earthquake of 2.9 magnitude was recorded in Vijayapura district on Wednesday, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.
The community need not panic as both the magnitude and intensity observed are low, it added.
The earthquake occurred at 07:43:38 AM, and the epicentre was 2.5 kms north west of of Hattarkihal village in Yaranal gram panchayat of Basavana Bagewadi taluk, Vijayapura district, at the depth of 05 Km, KSNDMC said in a statement.
"As per the seismic intensity map of the earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is low and the tremor might have been felt up to a radial distance of 50-60 kms from the epicentre," it said.
This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be vibrations felt locally, it further said, the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map.
