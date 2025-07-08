Mission Green: UP to plant record 37 crore saplings in one-day green push

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for a record-breaking green mission this Wednesday — and it's bigger than ever. In an ambitious statewide drive, the state plans to plant a staggering 37 crore saplings in a single day, surpassing last year’s tally by 2 crore.

From dense forests to urban pockets, all 75 districts will come alive with millions of hands digging, planting, and greening the earth — making this one of the largest afforestation efforts in the world.

In preparation for the mega plantation drive, the forest department has already finished soil work at nearly 9,000 sites a week in advance. Meanwhile, around 26 other departments are wrapping up groundwork across more than 1.5 lakh locations. In Lucknow alone, 78 spots have been earmarked for the plantation effort.

According to forest officials, a one-hectare plot will typically have 1600 seedlings planted. To commemorate the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will plant seedlings at Ayodhya and Azamgarh. Starting at 6 a.m., the massive plantation drive will go on until the end of the day. UP govt ‘state’s green cover’ The mega plantation drive's mission director, Deepak Kumar, said that volunteers, forest and other department employees will plant seedlings in pits and quickly fill the surrounding soil to ensure the saplings remain sturdy. The officer stated, “The soil work has been done at plantation locations. Also, saplings have reached the plantation locations.”

Arun Kumar Saxena, U.P.’s forest, environment and climate change minister, on Monday, stated, “This year, we have raised the target by two crore saplings. This is because the increase in plantations in previous years gave rise to the green cover by over 3 lakh acres. Our green cover is now at 9.96% of the total geographical area, and Uttar Pradesh is ranked second among states where the forest and tree cover has gone up, as per India State of Forest Report (ISFR)-2023”. UP govt ‘state’s green cover’: Insights Over 204.92 crore saplings were planted throughout the state between 2017 and 2024. 1.14 crore saplings will be planted by the forest department alongside roadsides. Along the state and Bundelkhand expressways, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority will plant 250,000 trees, totalling 1.2 lakh.

According to the ISFR-2021 report, the forest cover of U.P. increased by 118.43 sq km to 15,045.80 sq km (6.24%) from 14,927.37 sq km (6.20%). In the 2021 report, the state's tree cover was 8,510.16 sq km (3.53%); however, in the 2023 report, it was 8,950.92 sq km (3.72%). 60,182 public representatives, 3.4 crore students, 2.24 crore farmers, 13, 44,558 government workers, 4,69,900 advocates, 27,270 non-profit organisations, and 15,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) will be among the participants. There are 146 nurseries and 44 lakh saplings in the horticulture department, and 1901 nurseries and 47.27 crore saplings in the forest department. Among other things, there are 3.17 crore saplings and 484 private nurseries.

UP govt ‘state’s green cover’: Riverbanks saplings Along the Ganga, Yamuna, Gomti, Ken, and Betwa, the forest department plans to plant over 3.5 crore seedlings. In order to improve green cover, reduce pollution, preserve soil, and encourage groundwater recharge, the initiative will cover a 5-kilometre area on either side of these rivers. Planting trees along riverbanks will be essential to lowering soil erosion and guaranteeing more fluid river flow. The comprehensive plan from the forest department states that 23,772.45 hectares will be covered in total. With 9,678,330 saplings, the Yamuna River will have the most, followed by the Ganga with 5,480,994 and the Betwa with 5,061,251. Along the Saryu/Ghaghara, Gomti, Sai, Ken, Rapti, Son, Ramganga, Chhoti Gandak, Chambal, and Hindon rivers, extensive crops are also planned.

About Heritage Tree Adoption Scheme Under the Heritage Tree Adoption Scheme, 948 century-old trees have been preserved and cared for throughout Uttar Pradesh. The ecological, cultural, and historical significance of these heritage trees, which represent 28 species and are dispersed throughout all 75 districts, has been acknowledged. Prayagraj (53), Hardoi (37), Ghazipur (35), and Unnao (34), in order of the number of heritage trees, are Varanasi (99). In addition to rare trees like Adansonia and Pilu, the list features venerated species like the Banyan (363 trees), Peepal (422 trees), Mango, Arjun, Shami, and Neem. How to join in & upload your plantation pic? The public can also participate in the mission. After planting a sapling, simply: