Only 53% Class 6 students know tables up to 10: Education ministry survey

Only 55 per cent of Class 3 students can arrange numbers up to 99 in ascending or descending order while only 53 per cent of them in Class 6 know tables up to 10, a Ministry of Education (MoE) survey has found.

The Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH) Rashtriya Sarvekshan, formerly known as the National Achievement Survey (NAS), was conducted on December 4 last year, covering 21,15,022 students from both government and private schools in Grades 3, 6 and 9, across 74,229 schools in 781 districts, spanning 36 states and Union Territories.

The survey said 1,15,022 children from the three grades were assessed and 2,70,424 teachers and school leaders responded through questionnaires.

According to the report, only 55 per cent of students in Class 3 can arrange numbers up to 99 in ascending or descending order while 58 per cent of the students can perform addition and subtraction of two-digit numbers. In Class 6, only 53 per cent of students understand and visualise arithmetic operations and the relationships among them, know addition and multiplication tables at least up to 10 and apply the four basic operations on whole numbers to solve daily life problems. In Class 6, an additional subject 'The World Around Us', which covers environment and society, was introduced alongside Language and Mathematics. Students scored lowest in Mathematics (46 per cent), while Language averaged 57 per cent and The World Around Us scored 49 per cent nationally.

According to Ministry of Education officials, instances where less than 50 per cent of students were able to answer correctly indicate learning gaps. "These learning gaps highlight the need for focused interventions to strengthen students' skills, refine instructional strategies, and provide additional learning support. Addressing these areas effectively will help improve overall student learning outcomes in the nation," an official said. In the case of Class 3, central government schools recorded the lowest performance in Mathematics. Similarly, in the case of Class 6, government-aided and state government schools showed weaker performance, especially in Mathematics. In Class 9, students from Central Government schools performed the best across all subjects, with a clear lead in Language. Private schools followed in Science and Social Science but showed lower scores in Mathematics.

State government and government-aided schools recorded similar outcomes, with the lowest performance observed in Mathematics. Language was the highest-scoring subject for all school types, while Mathematics consistently remained the weakest. A significant rural-urban divide was also observed. While Class 3 students in the rural areas performed better in both Mathematics and Language, children of Classes 6 and 9 in the urban areas outperformed their rural counterparts across all subjects. "Moving beyond the assessment itself, the next phase of this initiative is focused on enabling systemic action. To facilitate this, a comprehensive multi-level strategy has been planned to translate the findings of the PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 into meaningful actions," School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar said in the report.