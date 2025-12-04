Home / India News / Projects worth ₹5,700 cr sanctioned for northeast under PM-DevINE: Scindia

Projects worth ₹5,700 cr sanctioned for northeast under PM-DevINE: Scindia

Scindia, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, termed the initiative the "most important scheme of the ministry"

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
As many as 44 projects worth about Rs 5,700 crore have been sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North East Region, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said, adding that the ministry was set to utilise the scheme outlay.

Chairing a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region on Wednesday, the minister said the Modi government is committed to ensuring rapid, transparent, and outcome-oriented development in the region, with the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North East Region (PM-DevINE) serving as a key catalyst for infrastructure and socio-economic transformation.

Scindia, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, termed the initiative the "most important scheme of the ministry" and said it was conceptualised in the Union Budget 2022-2023, according to an official release.

He said the scheme has a total outlay of Rs 6,600 crore for the period 2022-2023 to 2025-2026, and as of October 31, 2025, 44 projects worth about Rs 5,700 crore have been sanctioned.

"Three out of the sanctioned projects worth about Rs 176 crore have been completed, and 41 projects worth about Rs 5,500 crore are currently under progress. Further, projects worth Rs 111 crore have been approved in-principle, with more projects worth Rs 625 crore in the pipeline," he said, adding that the ministry was on track to fully utilise the scheme outlay.

He highlighted that the PM-DevINE projects are monitored through a rigorous and multi-layered mechanism. Weekly reviews are conducted, and each project is tracked against expected versus actual timelines.

Scindia told members of the committee -- MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- that the committee's meetings form an integral part of the continuous dialogue on investment and development progress in the northeastern states.

Responding to points raised by the members, the minister provided specific details of projects under implementation in Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura.

On a suggestion for tourism sector projects in Tripura, Scindia informed the members that tourist circuits with world-class facilities will be developed in each of the northeastern states, at selected locations identified in consultation with the state governments.

To begin with, Sohra Circuit in Meghalaya and Matabari Circuit in Tripura are being taken up on a pilot basis, he said.

The foundation stone for the Meghalaya-Sohra circuit has already been laid, while the TripuraMatabari circuit is at an advanced stage of approval.

Besides strengthening of infrastructure, the tourist circuit project will have a strong focus on capacity-building to ensure the availability of good-quality skilled manpower to support the growth in tourism and for a better tourist experience.

Jyotiraditya Scindia northeast

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

