Home / India News / Stalin renames govt hostels as 'social justice' for harmony among students

Stalin renames govt hostels as 'social justice' for harmony among students

State-run hostels, including those under Adi Dravidar, Tribal, Backward Classes, and Minority Welfare departments, will now be renamed as 'Social Justice Hostels', the Tamil Nadu government announced

MK Stalin, Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also referred to a decision earlier this year to remove the word “colony” from government records, as it is often associated with caste-based discrimination.(Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced that all state-run hostels for underprivileged school and college students will now be referred to as “social justice hostels”.
 
He said the change aligns with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government’s core principles. “There won’t be any sort of discrimination, including gender or caste, under the DMK rule,” he said, adding that the decision is driven by the principle of social justice and inclusion, as quoted by PTI. 
“These reforms are not merely symbolic. They are part of our mission to build a future Tamil society rooted in equality, unity, and social justice,” Stalin said, as quoted by The Times of India.
 
Hostels managed by various departments across the state — including the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department and the Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department — will adopt the new name. As of now, there are 2,739 government hostels in Tamil Nadu, housing nearly 1.8 lakh students. 
 
The Chief Minister also referred to a decision earlier this year to remove the word “colony” from government records, as it is often associated with caste-based discrimination. “Since it has become a symbol of dominance, a symbol of untouchability and a slang word, steps will be taken to remove this word from government documents and public domain,” Stalin said.
 
Reiterating a previous appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin urged the Centre to consider amending certain SC/ST community names that end with ‘N’ or ‘A’ to ‘R’, stating that such a change would help restore dignity, reported PTI.
 
He also said that a government order was issued on June 25 by the School Education Department, outlining measures to reduce caste and communal tensions in schools and foster a spirit of harmony among students. 
The Chief Minister also highlighted the work of a commission led by retired Justice K Chandru, which was set up to study caste-based conflict in educational institutions. Among its key recommendations was the removal of caste-based prefixes and suffixes from school names — a suggestion that the state government has accepted, the report mentioned.
 
“These reforms are not merely symbolic. They are part of our mission to build a future Tamil society rooted in equality, unity, and social justice.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Actor Mahesh Babu served legal notices in ₹34 lakh plot fraud case

In a first, citizens will be able to self-enumerate during upcoming Census

Bihar voter verification row reaches Supreme Court, hearing on July 10

Kaladan project between India, Myanmar to be operational by 2027: Sonowal

LIVE news updates: Trump says 'first tariff letters' to be sent at 9.30 pm IST today

Topics :mk stalincaste in indiaTamil Nadugovt schoolsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story