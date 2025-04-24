Home / India News / MLA Aminul Islam arrested for defending Pak in Pahalgam attack: Assam CM

MLA Aminul Islam arrested for defending Pak in Pahalgam attack: Assam CM

We have seen a video where the MLA is defending Pakistan and its complicity in the attack. I had instructed the police to take action and accordingly

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta
Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Assam's opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on Thursday on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

We have seen a video where the MLA is defending Pakistan and its complicity in the attack. I had instructed the police to take action and accordingly, the DGP has informed me that he has been arrested, Sarma said at a press conference here.

"The MLA will be produced before a court and we will take the case to its logical conclusion, he added.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jamia's free UPSC coaching helps 32 aspirants clear civil services exam

Parl security breach: Delhi HC to hear accused bail plea on April 29

10 minutes of horror: How terrorists hunted tourists in Pahalgam meadow

'My voice too loud?' Owaisi slams govt for all-party terror briefing snub

Pahalgam attack: Cong calls for detailed analysis into 'security failures'

Topics :AssamHimanta Biswa SarmaPahalgam attackTerrorsim

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story