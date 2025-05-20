Home / India News / Delhi govt cuts MLALAD fund to ₹5 crore from ₹15 crore per constituency

Delhi govt cuts MLALAD fund to ₹5 crore from ₹15 crore per constituency

The annual MLALAD fund was previously set at ₹15 crore after a 2024 hike by the AAP-led govt. The BJP-led cabinet has now reduced it to ₹5 crore per MLA, effective FY26

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
File image of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta | (Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has slashed the annual MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund to ₹5 crore per constituency. 
Previously, the fund stood at ₹15 crore after it was hiked by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government in October 2024, news agency PTI reported. The earlier administration had increased the allocation by 50 per cent—from ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore.
 
Citing a recent order issued by the Urban Development Department, the PTI report said the new allocation has been fixed at ₹5 crore per Assembly constituency per year. The cabinet decision was made on 2 May.
 
“In pursuance of Cabinet Decision No. 3187 dated 02.05.2025, the allocation of funds under the MLALAD Scheme has been kept at ₹5 crore per Assembly constituency per year from the financial year 2025–26 onwards,” the order stated.
 
Citing the Council of Ministers, the order further added that this would be an untied fund and could be used for the repair and maintenance of public assets without a ceiling. It may also be utilised for capital projects approved under the scheme.
 
A BJP MLA confirmed that ₹350 crore has been allocated under the MLALAD Scheme and has been distributed equally among the 70 MLAs in Delhi.
 

What is the MLALAD fund? 

The MLALAD fund is issued annually by the state government, enabling Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to suggest development projects for their constituencies. Commonly funded works include road repairs, construction of community spaces and parks, and other local infrastructure.

Also Read

Delhi HC permits govt to withdraw plea against LG order in prosecutors row

Delhi govt releases detailed SOP for tackling bomb threats in schools

Delhi opens first brain health clinic in Dwarka, 10 more to follow

Delhi govt to set up food incubators, hi-tech labs to boost startups

CM Rekha Gupta vows to finish pending public works of previous Delhi govt

 
The scheme is modelled after the central government’s MPLAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) scheme. While the funds are not disbursed directly to MLAs or MPs, elected representatives can recommend specific projects to be undertaken under defined guidelines.
 
According to a report in The Indian Express, the funds can only be used for “durable infrastructure work,” such as roads and community halls. During the Covid-19 pandemic, however, they were also used to procure personal protective equipment, including masks and testing kits.  (with PTI inputs)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 4-5 days, says IMD

ED to probe EaseMyTrip's Nishant Pitti's role in Mahadev betting app case

Who is Renu Bhatia, Haryana panel chief in Ashoka University row?

Hundreds stranded on Kailash Yatra after landslide in Uttarakhand

Jal Jeevan Mission under lens: Govt to send 100 nodal teams for inspection

Topics :Delhi governmentfundsBJPBJP MLAsBS Web ReportsDevelopment

First Published: May 20 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story