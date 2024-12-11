Modi govt believes in democratising technology: Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The minister said the government is helping set up AI data labs in tier 2 and tier three cities

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 1:01 PM IST
The government on Wednesday said it is "open to the idea" of bringing in a new law to regulate artificial intelligence but a "lot of consensus" is required for it.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also said that the Modi government believes in "democratising technology" which was not the case during the Congress rule, remarks that triggered protests by opposition benches.

Responding to a supplementary on whether the government plans to bring a law on regulating artificial intelligence, Vaishnaw also said that fake narratives is a major challenge faced by societies across the world today.

He said accountability has to be established in the society and the legal framework has to change for which "lots of consensus" is required because as on the one hand there is freedom of speech and creating of a real, proper news network on the other.

"There are things which need to be debated and if the House agrees and if there is a consensus in the society, we can come up with a new law. We are open to the idea," he said.

The minister said the government is helping set up AI data labs in tier 2 and tier three cities.

He also informed the House that 8.6 lakh candidates have enrolled in the future skill platform.

After days of disruptions, the Lok Sabha could take up the Question Hour on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present during the Question Hour.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

