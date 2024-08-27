Mohanlal, AMMA team quit over scandal, new leadership expected soon

In a significant development that has sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film industry, President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Mohanlal and the entire 17-member governing committee of the association have resigned, citing moral responsibility. The decision follows the public release of the explosive Hema Committee report, which exposed rampant sexual harassment and exploitation within the industry.

The association announced the resignation through an official statement, assuring that a new leadership will be selected soon. “We are hopeful that AMMA will have a new leadership capable of renewing and strengthening the association. We thank everyone for their criticism and corrections,” the statement read. A general body meeting to elect the new governing body is expected to take place within two months. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The resignations come in the wake of serious sexual abuse allegations against several members of the governing committee, which were brought to light after the Hema Committee report was made public on August 19. The report has sparked outrage, with numerous actors stepping forward to accuse filmmakers, actors, and technicians of sexual harassment.

Notable committee members who have resigned include actors Jagadish, Jayan Cherthala, Baburaj, Kalabhavan Shajon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Ananya, Vinu Mohan, Tovino Thomas, Sarayu, Ansiba, Jomol, and Tini Tom. The public and film fraternity had previously criticised AMMA’s silence regarding the allegations and the contents of the Hema Committee report.

The report itself has been described as a Pandora’s box, revealing disturbing practices such as casting couch, pay disparities, exploitation, and lobbying in the Malayalam film industry. The revelations have led to a flurry of accusations from women in the industry, targeting senior actors and filmmakers.

Actor Siddique, who held the position of general secretary of AMMA, was among those who resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct by a female actor. In a television interview, Siddique confirmed his resignation, stating, “Yes. I have tendered my official resignation to the president of the organisation, Mohanlal. Since there were allegations against me, I have decided not to continue in the post.”

Other prominent figures named as alleged abusers include filmmakers Ranjith and Thulasidas, and actors Jayasurya, Mukesh, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Edavela Babu, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The silence of industry giants such as Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil regarding these allegations has also been met with widespread criticism.