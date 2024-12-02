Monks protest at Indo-Bangla border for release of Iskcon temple priest

Over 1,000 monks from across West Bengal are taking part in a demonstration at the Petrapole border in North 24 Parganas on Monday to protest against the attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh, and the release of arrested spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in the neighbouring country.

The monks, under the banner of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, started arriving since morning at the protest site, about 800 meters from the Petrapole border checkpost.

West Bengal BJP leaders, led by Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, have also announced an agitation program at Petrapole border on Wednesday over the Bangladesh issue. Members of the Hindu Jagran Manch and other religious groups are also likely to join the protest.

"We will form a human chain and protest to convey our message of peace to the Indian government and the Bangladesh dispensation, demanding an immediate stop of atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh," said a monk, after reaching the Petrapole border.

Swami Paramatmananda, president of the Bengal chapter of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, had said on Sunday that the agitation will continue at Petrapole border until the Bangladesh government takes action to stop attacks on Hindus and temples.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has been organising prayer meetings and kirtans at its Albert Road centre in Kolkata since the last few days, demanding the release of Das and expressing concern over the plight of religious minorities in the neighbouring nation.

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, which constitute about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have reportedly faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

More From This Section

Das, a Hindu spiritual leader, was arrested in Bangladesh in a sedition case. He was denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.

Meanwhile, cargo movement at the Petrapole border remained normal on Monday, officials said.

"On an average, 400 trucks are going to Benapole border (Bangladesh), and around 150 trucks are entering India. Additionally, 5,000-6,000 people are crossing the border daily, though this number is down from the usual 7,000-8,000," a senior official said.