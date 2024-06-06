Home / India News / Monsoon reaches Maharashtra, likely to hit Mumbai by June 10: IMD

Monsoon reaches Maharashtra, likely to hit Mumbai by June 10: IMD

Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing severe water shortage, with high temperatures exacerbating the situation

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 4:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Southwest monsoon reached Maharashtra on Thursday, bringing respite to the state where many parts have been reeling under scorching heat and severe water shortage.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Sunil Kamble said the monsoon has reached Sindhudurg district in south Konkan and Sangli and Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


It is likely to reach Mumbai between June 9 and 10, he added.

Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing severe water shortage, with high temperatures exacerbating the situation.

As on Thursday, 11,565 villages and hamlets in 34 districts were being provided water through government and private tankers, according to official data.

Also Read

Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala, says IMD: Here is what it means

Bengaluru rains break 133-yr-old record, city registers wettest June day

Heatwave to continue in North India till June 5; IMD issues rainfall alert

Heatwave scare grows as Nagpur boils at 56 degrees C, all eyes on monsoon

52 degrees C in Delhi, 56 in Nagpur put IMD's AWS sensors in the spotlight

India unveils $500 bn investment opportunities in clean energy by 2030

From books to uniforms: How Kerala schools are embracing gender neutrality

Shahrukh Khan's production firm warns against fraudulent employment offers

Ghatkopar hoarding was installed on weak foundation, says report

Chinese visa 'scam': Delhi court grants bail to Karti Chidambaram

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MaharashtraIndian monsoonIMD

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story