Monsoon season ends with 8% surplus rain; best performance since 2020

The southwest monsoon ended with 8 per cent surplus rains, the best performance in the last four years (since 2020).

Cumulatively, the national all-India rainfall during June to September was estimated to be 935 mm, 8 per cent more than the normal of 870 mm. The data is till September 30 evening.

Meanwhile, according to the agriculture department, root zone soil moisture during September 7-13 was better or similar to the average of the past nine years in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP (most parts), most parts of MP, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, southern parts of Haryana and southern Bihar.