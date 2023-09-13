Moon rush: Indians look to buy lunar land after Chandrayaan-3's touchdown

Zakhmee (1975), took this fascination a step further. Anticipating lunar travel by decades, the song not only promised to transport someone to the moon, but also to build a small home and eventually a new world there.

Since Chandrayaan-3 successfully completed the first leg of that plan last month, Indians have been eager to turn these dreams into reality by purchasing a piece of lunar land, an actual "chand ka tukda".



Rupesh Masson, a 49-year-old businessman from Jammu and Kashmir, has reportedly acquired land at "Luna Earth's Moon, Tract 55-Parcel 10772, known as Lacus Felicitatis (Lake of Happiness)".

Then there's Sanjay Mahato from Jhargram, West Bengal, who has gifted his wife a plot of lunar land for her birthday. Mahato purchased an acre of moon real estate for Rs 10,000, fulfilling a promise he made to his wife before their marriage.



From MBA students burdened by loans to nurses in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, looking for the perfect birthday gift for their daughters, many have staked their claim on moon dust. And they have the official documents to prove their lunar ownership.

A simple Google search reveals a variety of private organisations and websites selling land on the Moon. These include Lunar Embassy, Luna Society, Cosmic Register and Moon Estates, primarily based in the United States and the United Kingdom, offering acres for as little as $34.99 (approximately ₹2,890).



These websites have also claimed that celebrities like former President Donald Trump have invested in lunar land.

There are agencies like the International Lunar Lands Registry (ILLR) that provide brokerage services for lunar property transactions. Their website lists 12 lunar sites for purchase, each accompanied by a certificate of land claim, a satellite image, and mineral rights for up to five kilometres below the surface. However, the cost of shipping and processing the deed is additional. After selecting the desired block of land, buyers are asked to provide their details through a step-by-step process, resembling an e-commerce platform. While the price varies depending on the location, it ranges from as low as Rs 1,500 per acre ($19) to around Rs 10,000 ($120) per acre. Additionally, it says buyers have the option to name a lunar crater for approximately Rs 8,172.28 ($99).



Although it all seems rather affordable, the question arises: Can one truly purchase lunar property?

The rules governing lunar and outer space ownership were established in 1967 with the United Nations' Outer Space Treaty, signed by 109 nations, including the US and India. This treaty states that outer space is "the province of all mankind," and no country or individual can claim ownership. Private ownership of space is effectively prohibited.



However, one particular lunar land merchant disagrees.

In 1980, US citizen Dennis Hope filed a claim of ownership over not only the Moon but also eight other planets in the solar system and their moons at his local county registrar’s office in Contra Costa County, San Francisco. He sent letters to the US government, the Soviet government, and the UN, informing them of his claim, although he received no response.



Hope established the Lunar Embassy the same year to subdivide and sell lunar land. The company boasts to have sold more than 611 million acres, including to three former American presidents: George HW Bush, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan.

In several media interviews, Christopher Lamar, Hope's son and current CEO of Lunar Embassy, justified the sales by stating, "(The UN's Outer Space Treaty) talks about how governments cannot own celestial bodies, but it makes no mention of individuals."



Moreover, since it operates as a self-proclaimed "Embassy," the company has "ambassadors" in various countries, including China, South Korea, Japan, and even India.

Dehradun resident Rajat Rajan began purchasing land parcels from the Lunar Embassy and reselling them in India during the Covid-19 pandemic, starting with 20 one-acre plots. Within a year, he had sold all of them for ₹2,500 each. His website, chandpeyzameen.com, states, "Dennis Hope started selling land on the Moon in 1980. Myself, Rajat Rajan from India, purchased land from Mr Hope for sale in India in 2020." The website also claims that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has acquired lunar land, courtesy of Rajan.