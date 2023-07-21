Home / India News / Mount Kailash to become accessible from India September onwards: Official

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India September onwards: Official

Hirak Project has been given the responsibility of developing 'Kailash View Point' by the Indian government

Press Trust of India Pithoragarh

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

From September this year, devotees will be able to visit Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, from the Indian territory.

Officials said that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started the work on cutting the road from KMVN Huts in Nabhidhang in Pithoragarh district to Lipulekh pass on the India-China border, which will be completed by September.
 
Vimal Goswami, Chief Engineer of BRO's Diamond Project, said, "We have started the work of cutting the road from KMVN Huts to Lipulekh Pass in Nabhidhang, about six and a half kilometres long." After the completion of the road, 'Kailash View Point' will be ready along the road.
 
Hirak Project has been given the responsibility of developing 'Kailash View Point' by the Indian government.
 
Goswami said that a lot of road-cutting work has been done and if the weather is favourable, it will be completed by September.
 
The Kailash-Mansarovar yatra through the Lipulekh Pass, which was postponed due to the Covid pandemic, has not resumed.
 
Such a long stall has contributed to the efforts by the Indian government in forging an alternative path for the devotees to access Mount Kailash.

Also Read

U'khand authorities explore ways to offer pilgrims glimpse of Mount Kailash

Guj increases financial aid to Rs 50k for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims

Nepal's Sherpa association felicitates over 100 veteran mountain climbers

Fire breaks out at HDFC Bank in Greater Kailash, no casualty reported

Two-day annual Kailash yatra to begin on September 11 in J-K's Doda

3 NSFs reported cases of sexual harassment in last 3 years: Anurag Thakur

No dearth of funds for treatment of needy patients: CM Yogi Adityanath

Low pressure over Bay of Bengal triggers heavy rain in Odisha: IMD

Search, rescue op resumes on 2nd day at landslide site in Maharashtra

LIVE: 3 earthquakes jolt Jaipur in a span of half an hour, no casualties

Topics :mount kailashKailash MansarovartourismReligious tourism

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story