No dearth of funds for treatment of needy patients: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said patients not just from the state but elsewhere in the country and overseas were coming to the state capital, Lucknow, to avail quality healthcare facilities.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating the Cancer Unit at Medanta Hospital, Lucknow, the chief minister said the private medical facility in the state capital has set new standards in healthcare since being founded and is making further strides.

Adding that the opening of the Cancer Unit in the latest in a series of strides that the hospital has taken to dispense quality healthcare to the people, CM Adityanath also expressed happiness at the installation of Varian Edge Radiotherapy machine as well as the opening of a new chemotherapy unit, and virtual ICU by the Medanta Group.

He stated further that this unit and the introduction of the radiology machine will usher in a new revolution and aid in the treatment of residents from nearby districts.

"A radiotherapy machine, equipped with new-age technology, has been installed here. This facility was not available to patients in North India previously," the CM said.

He added, "Earlier, people here would travel to Delhi or Mumbai for cancer treatment. We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating the opening of a Tata Institute here in Kashi."

He said in the last 3 years, more than 21,000 patients have benefitted from this unit.

"Today, there is no dearth of money for treatment. Access to quality healthcare services is of paramount importance," the CM added.

"The state government has set up a cancer institute in Lucknow. The double engine government is implementing various schemes for the treatment of cancer patients and the welfare of the needy. Funds for public health are also being allocated under the PM's Ayushman Bharat scheme and from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. We are focussed on ensuring that no one dies due to lack of quality treatment," he said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh is being provied to targeted beneficiaries every year, the CM informed further.

He also exhorted MLAs and other people's representatives to allocate Rs 20 to 25 lakh from their own funds annually for the treatment of needy patients.