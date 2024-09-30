Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MP govt to soon recruit 30K health workers to boost medical services

Madhya Pradesh government will soon recruit 30,000 health workers. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 11:48 AM IST
The Madhya Pradesh government will soon recruit 30,000 health workers, including 3,000 doctors, to strengthen medical services in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has said.

Once a sufficient number of doctors and paramedical staff are available, the arrangements in the district hospitals as well as community and primary health centres will improve, Shukla said on Sunday.

The deputy CM, who holds charge of the state health department, was talking to reporters in Rewa.

He said 30,000 health workers, including 3,000 doctors, will be recruited in the state health department soon.

Shukla also said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is organising the Regional Industry Conclave in Rewa on October 23.

This will lead to huge investment for industrial development not only in Rewa but in the entire Vindhya region, he said.

The Rewa airport will also be inaugurated soon and efforts are being made to have direct flight services from Rewa to Bhopal, Indore and Hyderabad, Shukla said.


First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

