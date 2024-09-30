MP govt to soon recruit 30K health workers to boost medical services

The Madhya Pradesh government will soon recruit 30,000 health workers, including 3,000 doctors, to strengthen medical services in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has said.

Once a sufficient number of doctors and paramedical staff are available, the arrangements in the district hospitals as well as community and primary health centres will improve, Shukla said on Sunday.

The deputy CM, who holds charge of the state health department, was talking to reporters in Rewa.

He said 30,000 health workers, including 3,000 doctors, will be recruited in the state health department soon.