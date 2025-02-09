MP to host its biennial Global Investors' Summit in Bhopal from Feb 24-25

Madhya Pradesh is luring investments by showcasing its thriving economy, world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and exclusive incentive programmes that make it a prime destination for investment opportunities.

Strong commitment to creating a business-friendly environment and investment opportunities essentially make the state the 'Kumbh' of growth and development.

It is rapidly emerging as a key hub for sectors such as tourism, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, mining, dairy, and food processing, according to the state government's investment pitch.

Madhya Pradesh will on February 24-25 host its biennial Global Investors' Summit in Bhopal to attract investment and showcase the state's economic potential. The summit aims to highlight Madhya Pradesh's investment climate and industrial infrastructure, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

The state has robust connectivity, with a National Highway network of 5,000+ kilometres and rail network with 550 trains crossing daily. It is ranked 7th in the Export Preparedness Index 2021 and stands among Indian states in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) conducted by the World Bank.

Being centrally located and falling under the influence area of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), Madhya Pradesh offers immense opportunities in logistics and industrial development. Besides the robust rail and road network, the state has six commercial airports operating 100+ flights and six inland container depots (ICDs), making it both nationally and internationally accessible.

Coal, diamond, copper, iron ore, graphite, are some of the important mineral resources of Madhya Pradesh. It is the largest producer of copper, manganese, molybdenum, and diamond, the document showed.

Also Read

Some of the major thrust sectors in the state include agriculture and food processing, IT/ITES, tourism, textile, warehousing and logistics, automobile, drugs and pharmaceuticals, and defence and aerospace.

Eight food parks, a warehousing capacity of nearly 15 million metric tonnes, and a cold-storage handling area of over 3,54,000 sqm contribute significantly to making Madhya Pradesh a lucrative investment destination for industries.

With 308,252 sq km area, it has the largest area under organic cultivation (27 per cent of India's organic production takes place in Madhya Pradesh).

Its large population offers a huge consumer market.

Madhya Pradesh has formulated attractive policies to step up manufacturing in the state. It offers a host of incentives, including investment promotion assistance of up to 40 per cent of investment in plant and machinery, and multipliers to capital subsidy -- 1.5x capital subsidy on employment generation; 1.2x capital subsidy on exports; and 1.2x capital subsidy for promoting priority areas.

It also offers infrastructure development assistance for creating power, water and road infrastructure. For industries, power tariff rebate at Re 1 per unit is on offer, the document showed.

The state policies have specific incentives for textiles and garments sector, pharma, and food processing sectors.

The state has also formulated a Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Policy that gives industrial development subsidy/investment promotion assistance of up to 40 per cent on plant and machinery and building; concessions for SC/ST/women, export-oriented units; financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh for patents/IPR; and concession to obtain quality certification, energy audit expenses, etc.

Fiscal Incentives for Infrastructure Development include assistance up to a maximum of Rs 3 crore for infra development, up to Rs 1 crore for ETP setup, up to Rs 5 crore for developing industrial areas in private sector and up to Rs 1 crore assistance for CETP setup.

To boost innovation-driven entrepreneurial culture and to inculcate the spirit of innovation, the Government of Madhya Pradesh has released the Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy 2022.

The Madhya Pradesh Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana 2022 was started to expand MSME units and for increasing self-employment opportunities in the state.

To attract investments -- it provides incentives and offers financial assistance to MSMEs -- the state government launched the MSME Development Policy 2021 and the Industrial Promotion Policy 2021. The MSME Cluster Development Scheme guides cluster development for MSMEs in the state.

Under digital governance, smart cities have played a vital role through the implementation of Integrated Command Control Centres as a platform for providing citizen-centric online services and enabling the collation of information and collaborative monitoring, thus helping in the analysis of data for quicker decision-making.

A top achiever on the EoDB ranking, Madhya Pradesh's EoDB programme creates a favourable environment for business operations and investments. This programme simplifies regulatory procedures and reduces bureaucratic hurdles to enhance economic growth.

Key reforms include the digitisation of business processes like online registration, licensing, and permit approvals, significantly reducing time and costs for entrepreneurs. The state has implemented the Invest MP Single Window System to streamline clearances and approvals, ensuring timely and transparent responses to boost investor confidence.