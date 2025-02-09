Delhi wakes up to warmer Sunday with fluctuating temperatures, moderate AQI

Delhi weather today

Delhi woke up to a warm Sunday as the temperature rose compared to the past few days. Residents have been experiencing fluctuating weather conditions, with a mix of warm afternoons and chilly mornings and evenings. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted misty conditions in the early hours, followed by a predominantly clear sky as the day progresses.According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 26 degrees Celsius. The IMD predicts mist in the morning, followed by a clear sky. This January has been particularly unusual for Delhi, with a combination of unexpectedly high temperatures, dense fog, and deteriorating air quality. These conditions have impacted daily life, including travel disruptions due to poor visibility.The IMD has forecast that cold winds and foggy conditions may continue due to the influence of a fresh western disturbance. Temperatures in the capital are expected to fluctuate between 9 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius over the next few days. This shift is likely to bring some relief from the unusually warm temperatures recorded in January. In recent days, the city has witnessed noticeable temperature variations, making the weather unpredictable. While afternoons are getting warmer, cooler spells in the morning and night provide some respite.Additionally, the IMD has predicted that the western Himalayan region may experience rainfall between February 8 and February 11. This system could potentially influence Delhi's weather as well, leading to a further drop in temperatures.On Sunday, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 195, remaining in the 'moderate' category for the fourth straight day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, the AQI saw a slight decline compared to Saturday, when it stood at 143.Neighbouring regions also witnessed an improvement in air quality. In Gurugram and Noida, the AQI remained in the 'moderate' category at 110 and 121, respectively. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad reported 'satisfactory' air quality, with an AQI of 93.On Monday, February 10, Delhi is expected to witness shallow fog in the morning, followed by pleasant weather and clear skies throughout the day. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 27 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather is expected to offer relief from the recent unpredictability of temperatures.