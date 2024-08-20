Business Standard
Home / India News / Mpox reaches Pak-occupied Kashmir, total 4 cases; India on alert. Updates

Mpox outbreak: In view of the outbreak, the Centre has directed airport, ports and border authorities to remain vigilant and ensure strict scanning to detect any mpox infection at the earliest

monkeypox

Sweden became the first country outside Africa to report the mpox infection since the latest outbreak.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Mpox outbreak latest updates: A suspected case of viral mpox, formerly called Monkeypox, was reported in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday, taking the total number of affected individuals in the country to four.

The patient, a 47-year-old resident of PoK, recently returned to Pakistan from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. According to health officials, he is showing all the relevant symptoms of the viral infection. 
In the last week, three other cases have been reported from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Mpox declared a public health emergency

1) The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency on August 14. Prior to this, the virus had been largely contained within the central African country of Congo, which accounted for over 96 per cent of all cases. 

2) Following the WHO's declaration, Sweden became the first country outside Africa to report the mpox infection. Within Africa, at least 13 countries remain affected.

India on high alert amid mpox scare - latest updates

3) In response to the mpox outbreak in some countries, the Indian government has stepped up its efforts to ensure stringent vigilance at entry points to prevent the infection from entering India.

4) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been closely monitoring the mpox outbreak. On Sunday, PM’s Principal Secretary,  PK Mishra, chaired a review meeting directing officials to implement precautionary measures and ensure preparedness to handle any potential spread of the virus.

Indian borders on vigil for mpox cases

5) In India, the Centre has directed airport, ports and border authorities to remain vigilant and ensure strict scanning to detect any infection at the earliest.

6) Three central hospitals in the national capital —Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Hospital—will be equipped with isolation facilities for patients, official sources told news agency ANI. A total of 32 labs in India are prepared for testing of samples, the Centre said in a press release on Sunday.

Is mpox virus fatal? How does it spread?

7) While the mortality rate for mpox is high, the likelihood of the disease affecting India remains low. Mpox, which spreads through contact with infected persons or animals or contaminated things (like sheets) typically presents with rashes in mild cases. However, in serious cases, lesions such as sores and ulcers can develop.

8) According to current estimates, the virus has a fatality rate of approximately 3.87 per cent. Mpox infections are usually self-limiting, with symptoms lasting between 2 to 4 weeks. India last reported a case of mpox in March 2024.

Topics : Monkeypox Narendra Modi BS Web Reports Viruses Pakistan occupied kasmir Health Ministry

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

