Mpox reaches Pak-occupied Kashmir, total 4 cases; India on alert. Updates

Sweden became the first country outside Africa to report the mpox infection since the latest outbreak.

Mpox declared a public health emergency

1) The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency on August 14. Prior to this, the virus had been largely contained within the central African country of Congo, which accounted for over 96 per cent of all cases.





No cases of Mpox have been detected in India so far. The Government of India reviewed the current situation and preparedness with senior officials of the Ministry following the World Health Organization's declaration of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

2) Following the WHO's declaration, Sweden became the first country outside Africa to report the mpox infection. Within Africa, at least 13 countries remain affected.

India on high alert amid mpox scare - latest updates

3) In response to the mpox outbreak in some countries, the Indian government has stepped up its efforts to ensure stringent vigilance at entry points to prevent the infection from entering India.

4) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been closely monitoring the mpox outbreak. On Sunday, PM’s Principal Secretary, PK Mishra, chaired a review meeting directing officials to implement precautionary measures and ensure preparedness to handle any potential spread of the virus.

Indian borders on vigil for mpox cases

5) In India, the Centre has directed airport, ports and border authorities to remain vigilant and ensure strict scanning to detect any infection at the earliest.

6) Three central hospitals in the national capital —Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Hospital—will be equipped with isolation facilities for patients, official sources told news agency ANI. A total of 32 labs in India are prepared for testing of samples, the Centre said in a press release on Sunday.

Is mpox virus fatal? How does it spread?

7) While the mortality rate for mpox is high, the likelihood of the disease affecting India remains low. Mpox, which spreads through contact with infected persons or animals or contaminated things (like sheets) typically presents with rashes in mild cases. However, in serious cases, lesions such as sores and ulcers can develop.

8) According to current estimates, the virus has a fatality rate of approximately 3.87 per cent. Mpox infections are usually self-limiting, with symptoms lasting between 2 to 4 weeks. India last reported a case of mpox in March 2024.