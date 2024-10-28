Mumbai airport to operate 3,372 flights per week in winter season

Mumbai Airport will see a marginal 2 per cent year-on-year increase at 3,372 flights per week flight movements this winter despite rising travel demand.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is all set to provide an extensive network of travel options for its passengers with 3,372 weekly flights--2,361 weekly domestic and 1,011 weekly international flights-- for the winter schedule 2024, the private airport operator said.

Significantly, as per the winter schedule for the Indian Airlines announced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier this month, the Indian airlines will operate 25,007 flights every week to and from 124 airports, which is 5.37 per cent more compared to the winter schedule of 2023.

The winter schedule this year started from October 27, 2024 and will continue till March 29, 2025.

With increased travel on both domestic and international routes, Mumbai Airport said it is expected to see around 4 per cent increase vis- -vis summer schedule of 2024, and around 2 per cent increase compared to Winter Schedule of 2023.

To meet rising travel demand, this robust schedule ensures a seamless travel experience to more than 115 destinations this winter, it said and added that the Winter Schedule will increase services to international destinations including Toronto, Bangkok, London and Amman, Jordan.

Air Canada will resume its service to Toronto starting October 28, 2024, with four weekly flights while Thai low-cost carrier Nok Air has introduced its services to Bangkok (DMK) from October 27, 2024, offering eight weekly flights, Mumbai Airport said.

At the same time, Virgin Atlantic is set to introduce a second daily flight to London Heathrow starting October 28 while Royal Jordanian will begin a new route to Amman with four weekly flights during Feb-Mar 2025.

Apart from this, Thai VietJet will also start daily flights to Bangkok (BKK) around December, it said, adding that these new routes and airlines will give travellers from Mumbai access to exciting international vacation destinations.