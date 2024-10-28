Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Over 60 flights get bomb threats on Monday; 410 hoax calls in last 15 days

In 15 days, over 410 domestic and international flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media

Air India
Ministry is looking to take legislative actions to tackle the menace of the hoax bomb threats. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:03 PM IST
More than 60 flights of Indian carriers received bomb threats on Monday, sources said.

In 15 days, over 410 domestic and international flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media. 

The sources in the know said around 21 flights each of Air India and IndiGo, and about 20 flights of Vistara received the threats on Monday.

An Air India spokesperson said a number of its flights were subject to security threats received on social media on Monday.

"Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of a spate of hoax bomb threats to airlines, the IT Ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.

Also, the civil aviation ministry is looking to take legislative actions to tackle the menace of the hoax bomb threats to airlines.

On Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the Centre is mulling steps to ban perpetrators, who resort to hoax bomb threats, from flying.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

