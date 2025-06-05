'No MBA. Just hustle': How Mumbai auto driver earns ₹5-8 lakh a month

A Mumbai autorickshaw driver is reportedly raking in an astonishing ₹5–8 lakh a month, without even driving his rickshaw. His secret: Tapping into a simple yet crucial need of US visa applicants.

The autorickshaw driver, who parks outside the US Consulate in Mumbai, offers a paid service for safekeeping of visitors’ bags while they attend their appointments, as bags are not permitted inside the premises. The story was shared on LinkedIn by Rahul Rupani, a product leader at Lenskart and an experienced entrepreneur, and has since gone viral for its ingenuity.

Service gap for visa applicants

Every day, hundreds of people arrive at the US Consulate for visa appointments, often unaware that bags are strictly prohibited inside. With no official lockers or nearby storage facilities, applicants are frequently left confused and anxious about where to leave their belongings. The autorickshaw driver saw an opportunity here. Instead of transporting passengers, he began a paid service for the safekeeping of applicants’ bags. ‘I do this daily. Just ₹1,000’ Rupani wrote in his LinkedIn post, “I was outside the US Consulate this week for my visa appointment, when security told me I couldn’t carry my bag inside. No lockers. No suggestions. While I stood clueless on the footpath, an auto driver waved at me, saying, ‘Sir, give me the bag. I’ll keep it safe. I do this daily. Just Rs 1,000.’”