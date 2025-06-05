Home / India News / 'Worse stampedes have occurred': Siddaramaiah after Chinnaswamy incident

'Worse stampedes have occurred': Siddaramaiah after Chinnaswamy incident

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah addressed the deadly stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB IPL celebrations; over 200,000 fans gathered, leading to chaos and 11 deaths

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday addressed the stampede at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where 11 people were killed and nearly 50 were injured during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebrations.
 
Speaking at a press conference, Siddaramaiah acknowledged the severity of the tragedy but cautioned against comparisons. “Many stampedes have occurred,” he said. “Even worse ones have happened. Using that I am not defending... it happened... in Kumbh Mela also... in Kumbh Mela about 50–60 people died,” he added, referencing the incident at this year’s Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where 30 people were killed and 60 injured.
 

State not organiser, says Siddaramaiah

 
Clarifying the state government’s role, Siddaramaiah said the event was organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, not the government. “The government only gave permission and deployed the entire Bengaluru police force for security. We did not host the event in the stadium,” he said.   
 
  He highlighted that “more than one lakh people gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha, but thankfully, no untoward incident happened there. However, in the stadium, where the capacity is 35,000, around 200,000 to 300,000 people turned up. This was entirely unexpected."
 

RCB victory celebration: Casualties and investigation update

 
Providing an update on the injured, Siddaramaiah confirmed that 47 people sustained injuries, most of them minor, and none were in critical condition. “All the injured are out of danger,” he added.
 
A full inquiry into the incident has been initiated. Preliminary reports suggest the tragedy began when a temporary slab placed over a drain near the stadium collapsed under the weight of fans standing on it. The sudden collapse caused panic and led to the fatal stampede.   
 

Massive crowd overwhelmed arrangements at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

 
Fans had gathered in massive numbers to celebrate RCB’s first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title win. Police estimates suggest that between 200,000 and 300,000 people gathered in and around the stadium, despite its 35,000-seat capacity.
 
What was meant to be a jubilant public celebration turned chaotic due to inadequate access control and poor communication by organisers.
 
“There are small gates. People entered forcibly and even broke some. Nobody expected this scale of crowd. Prima facie, it looks like a coordination failure,” Siddaramaiah said.
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Second Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya's Ram temple: Check date, time

LIVE news updates: Karnataka High Court to hear Bengaluru stampede case

What did Modi govt do for middle class? NDA shares 11-year report card

RCB event tragedy: A look at India's worst stampedes in recent history

527 buildings in Navi Mumbai deemed dangerous; audit muct for 30-year-olds

Topics :IPL 2025SiddaramaiahRoyal Challengers BangaloreStampedeBengaluruKarnatakaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story