Mumbai fire: PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire that broke out at a building in Goregaon, Mumbai. He has and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next-of-kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Seven people have been killed and over 50 people were injured in the blaze that broke out in Jay Bhavani building around 3 am today.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Mumbai's Goregaon. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PM Modi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire and announced that the State government will provide monetary help of Rs 5 lakh to their families.

"I am continuously talking with Municipal Commissioner and Police... What happened is unfortunate. I express my condolences to those who died. The government will provide monetary help of Rs 5 lakhs to their families. Those who are injured will be given treatment by the government," Maharashtra CM said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he is in touch with the BMC and Mumbai Police officials to provide assistance.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in the fire incident at Goregaon, Mumbai. We are in touch with BMC and Mumbai Police officials and all the assistance is being provided. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing speedy recovery to the injured ones," Devendra Fadnavis posted on X.

According to the latest reports, 51 persons were rescued and rushed to the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College and Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital.

Out of the total of 51 injured persons, the condition of five persons has been reported to be critical. Thirty-five persons are being treated for their injuries and four of the injured people have been discharged.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the level 2 fire incident was confined to the lower floors of the upper seven-floored residential building having shops on part ground floor. Several vehicles and scrap materials were also gutted in the blaze.

It further said that the building's residents were stranded on the upper floors after the fire broke out and were later rescued.

Mumbai civic, police and fire brigade officials are at the spot conducting fire-fighting and rescue operations.