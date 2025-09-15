Mumbai on yellow alert as heavy rain causes waterlogging, traffic snarls

Mumbai residents woke up to a rain-soaked Monday morning, with heavy overnight and early-morning showers causing waterlogging in low-lying areas across the city and suburbs.

Heavy rain disrupts city life

Traffic slowed significantly during office rush hours, and local trains experienced delays due to water accumulation at Kurla on the Central Railway and Bandra on the Western Railway routes.

King’s Circle: Roads were inundated, worsened by water-filled potholes.

Colaba: Recorded the highest rainfall at 88.2 mm.

Bandra: Registered 82 mm of rainfall.

Byculla: Logged 73 mm of rainfall.

Mahul Tata Power Station: Reported 70.5 mm rainfall.

Juhu, Santacruz, Mahalaxmi: Lighter showers in the range of 36.5 to 45 mm.

IMD forecasts continued rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, warning of intense rain spells with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph. Raigad and Thane districts are under a red alert. The Mumbai Traffic Police announced the closure of traffic at Andheri Subway, diverting vehicles via Gokhale Bridge due to 1–1.5 feet of accumulated rainwater.

Train services disrupted amid rain The city’s monorail service came to a halt in Wadala due to a technical snag. All 17 passengers on board were safely evacuated and transferred to another train. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation confirmed that services between Wadala and Chembur remained operational, while the affected train was being towed. Ward Councillor Rajesh Bhojane called on the government to address recurring monorail issues, noting similar incidents in the past. “Local trains are delayed by 10 minutes on the Main Line and the Harbour Line of the Central Railway. There is water accumulation at some spots, but trains are still running with all precautions,” informed the CPRO, Central Railways.

Airlines issue advisory Airlines issued advisories for travellers. IndiGo urged passengers to leave early and check flight status, while SpiceJet warned that arrivals and departures at Mumbai airport may face delays due to adverse weather. Weekly forecast for Maharashtra The IMD predicts continued light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers across Mumbai, Pune, and adjoining areas through September 16. Heavy rainfall is likely in Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada on September 14 and 15, with some downpours continuing into midweek. Impact across Maharashtra Pune also experienced heavy rainfall on Monday morning, leading authorities to advise caution. Citizens are urged to stay alert in low-lying or flood-prone areas and follow official advisories, while traffic and civic teams continue managing waterlogged streets.