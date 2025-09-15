Home / India News / Police files culpable homicide case in death of finance ministry official

Police files culpable homicide case in death of finance ministry official

Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), a resident of Hari Nagar, was killed in the accident on Sunday afternoon, while his wife sustained serious injuries

Police, Delhi Police
According to a Delhi Police official, the case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections sections 281. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:45 AM IST
Police have registered a case of culpable homicide after a senior finance ministry official died when his motorcycle was hit by a luxury sports utility vehicle near the Delhi Cantonment metro station a day earlier, an official said on Monday.

Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), a resident of Hari Nagar, was killed in the accident on Sunday afternoon, while his wife sustained serious injuries.

The couple was returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

The BMW, which was being driven by a woman with her husband by her side, who were also injured in the incident. According to police, the couple, residents of Gurugram, are in the business of manufacturing leather saddles, seats, covers, belts and other products.

They have been admitted to a hospital and their statements are yet to be recorded, police said.

According to a Delhi Police official, the case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125B (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

Police said the BMW and the motorcycle have been seized. The accident spot was examined by the crime team and forensic experts.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Delhi PoliceFinance ministerAccident

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

