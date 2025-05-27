Mumbai woke up to drizzle on Tuesday as the southwest monsoon arrived early this year, marking the second consecutive wet morning for the financial capital.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is likely to pick up through the day, and a red alert is in place for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated spots.

On Monday, southwest Mumbai recorded extremely heavy rainfall, with over 250 mm falling in just 13 hours ending at 11 am, news agency PTI reported. Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed Nariman Point received the highest rainfall at 252 mm, followed by the BMC headquarters (216 mm) and Colaba pumping station (207 mm) between 10 pm on May 25 and 11 am on May 26.

ALSO READ: Mumbai rains: Memes capture flooded streets, traffic jams and city spirit Mumbai was put on yellow alert on Monday morning, upgraded to orange in the afternoon, and finally red as the city experienced heavy downpour.

Airlines issue travel advisory

With heavy rain and widespread waterlogging disrupting flights and trains on Monday, low-cost carrier IndiGo issued a travel advisory today. “Heavy rains in Mumbai are impacting flight operations. Stay updated on flight status https://bsmedia.business-standard.combit.ly/31paVKQ. Please allow extra time to reach the airport due to possible waterlogging en route,” it said on X.

Air India also shared an advisory on Monday, warning of possible disruptions to flight operations due to rain and thunderstorms.

Metro operations suspended after flooding

Operations on Metro Line 3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli were suspended on Monday after heavy rains flooded an underground station, PTI reported. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) suspended operations following flooding at the underground Acharya Atre Chowk station.

(with agency inputs)