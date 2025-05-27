Home / India News / Mumbai on red alert as IMD predicts heavy rainfall; IndiGo issues advisory

Mumbai on red alert as IMD predicts heavy rainfall; IndiGo issues advisory

Mumbai logged record May rainfall of 295 mm as the early southwest monsoon shatters seven-decade records; airlines warn of travel delays due to flooding

Mumbai Rains
Mumbai was put on yellow alert on Monday morning, upgraded to orange in the afternoon, and finally red as the city experienced heavy downpour | (File Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai woke up to drizzle on Tuesday as the southwest monsoon arrived early this year, marking the second consecutive wet morning for the financial capital.
 
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is likely to pick up through the day, and a red alert is in place for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated spots.
 
The unusual early onset of the monsoon has shattered records of the past seven decades. The city logged an unprecedented 295 mm of rainfall this May.
 
On Monday, southwest Mumbai recorded extremely heavy rainfall, with over 250 mm falling in just 13 hours ending at 11 am, news agency PTI reported. Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed Nariman Point received the highest rainfall at 252 mm, followed by the BMC headquarters (216 mm) and Colaba pumping station (207 mm) between 10 pm on May 25 and 11 am on May 26.
 
Mumbai was put on yellow alert on Monday morning, upgraded to orange in the afternoon, and finally red as the city experienced heavy downpour. 

Also Read

Delhi logs wettest May ever as more rain, thunderstorms expected: IMD

Monsoon hits Mumbai with fury; city sees its earliest onset in 75 years

Mumbai rains: Memes capture flooded streets, traffic jams and city spirit

Watch: Mumbai underground metro station floods after early rains hit

Heavy rainfall brings Mumbai to a standstill; train & flight operations hit

 

Airlines issue travel advisory

 
With heavy rain and widespread waterlogging disrupting flights and trains on Monday, low-cost carrier IndiGo issued a travel advisory today. “Heavy rains in Mumbai are impacting flight operations. Stay updated on flight status https://bsmedia.business-standard.combit.ly/31paVKQ. Please allow extra time to reach the airport due to possible waterlogging en route,” it said on X.
 
Air India also shared an advisory on Monday, warning of possible disruptions to flight operations due to rain and thunderstorms.
 

Metro operations suspended after flooding

 
Operations on Metro Line 3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli were suspended on Monday after heavy rains flooded an underground station, PTI reported. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) suspended operations following flooding at the underground Acharya Atre Chowk station.
 
(with agency inputs)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan sentenced to six months imprisonment, gets bail

Great Nicobar project: Ministry reviewing tribal concerns, says Jual Oram

Cops step up vigil after Naxals say May 21 gunfight aided by ex-cadres

Policy changes, swift decisions made India 4th largest economy: Chouhan

India crosses 1,000 active Covid-19 cases, Kerala tops with 430 infections

Topics :Mumbai rainsheavy rainsIMDmonsoonssouthwest monsoonIndiGoBS Web Reports

First Published: May 27 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story