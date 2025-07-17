Home / India News / Railway Ministry approves survey for doubling of 77.96 km Jammu-Katra line

Railway Ministry approves survey for doubling of 77.96 km Jammu-Katra line

The officials stated that the responsibility for implementing the entire project has been assigned to the Northern Railway

Indian Railway
According to the officials, at present, Jammu and Katra have a single line connectivity via Udhampur, which poses a hindrance in enhancing rail traffic and starting new trains because of a limited running capacity. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:03 AM IST
The Railway Ministry has approved the final location survey for the doubling of 77.96 km railway line between Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, aimed at improving connectivity and facilitating pilgrims, officials said on Wednesday.

"This survey will cover a length of 77.96 km and its estimated cost will be Rs 12,59,17,363. It is going to lay the foundation for the construction of this future railway line," Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said.

The officials stated that the responsibility for implementing the entire project has been assigned to the Northern Railway.

"This additional new line will greatly ease the travel of devotees who visit the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. It also reflects the efforts being made by Indian Railways to expand and modernise its network, especially in areas which are important from a strategic and public point of view," Upadhyay said.

He added, "This initiative will not only promote pilgrimage and tourism but will also contribute to the economic development and progress of the Jammu region."  According to the officials, at present, Jammu and Katra have a single line connectivity via Udhampur, which poses a hindrance in enhancing rail traffic and starting new trains because of a limited running capacity.

"This strategic project reflects Indian Railways' commitment to improve access to important destinations and strengthen infrastructure," Upadhyay said.

The officials also said that after the opening up of the Katra-Srinagar rail line, the connectivity up to Katra from the rest of the country has become crucial as it is expected that the number of people willing to visit the area will go up several times in future.

"The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat has received a huge response from the locals as well as the tourists. So, sanctioning the final location survey is a timely decision taken by the Railway Ministry. The doubling of the rail line between Jammu and Katra is a much-needed initiative," a senior railway official said.

Topics :Indian Railwaysvaishno deviJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

