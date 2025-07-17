Home / India News / Himachal to earn ₹250 cr extra from 18% royalty on Karcham-Wangtu project

Himachal to earn ₹250 cr extra from 18% royalty on Karcham-Wangtu project

A spokesperson for the state government stated that with this decision, the government would receive an annual additional income of approximately Rs 150 crore

himachal crisis
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took this issue personally and made determined efforts to ensure the state's rights over its natural resources
ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 7:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Himachal Pradesh government has achieved an important legal success from the Supreme Court. The Court has given a historic decision in favour of the state government regarding royalty from the Karcham-Wangtu hydroelectric project.

Now, JSW Energy Company will have to pay 18 per cent royalty to the state instead of 12 per cent from this 1045 MW capacity project, a press release said.

A spokesperson for the state government stated that with this decision, the government would receive an annual additional income of approximately Rs 150 crore. Apart from this, the decision of the Supreme Court would also be a milestone for other projects that have completed twelve years, and the state government hopes that this decision would bring an income of more than Rs 250 crore per year to the treasury.

He stated that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took this issue personally and made determined efforts to ensure the state's rights over its natural resources. This decision would not only increase the state's income, but also provide the people of Himachal with the real benefit of their resources.

This decision of the Supreme Court annuls the order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in May 2024, which had allowed the company to pay only a 12 per cent royalty. According to the agreement between the state government and the company in the year 1999, royalty was fixed as 12 per cent for the first 12 years of the project and then 18 per cent for the remaining 28 years. After the project started operating in September 2011, the company paid a 12 per cent royalty for 12 years, but refused to pay an additional 6 per cent royalty from September 2023.

The dispute reached the Himachal Pradesh High Court, and the decision was given in favour of the company. The state government challenged the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court.

On the Chief Minister's instructions, the government presented the case strongly, with the assistance of the country's leading legal experts, and ultimately, the court ruled in favour of the state government. In this case, senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Prag Tripathi, Advocate General Anoop Kumar Ratan and Additional Advocate General Baibhav Srivastava appeared in the Supreme Court on behalf of the state government.

The spokesperson also stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhu, the state government has been continuously advocating effectively for the state's interests, and this decision is a significant step in that direction, which is contributing to Himachal Pradesh's success in regaining its rights.

Even before this, the present state government, while demonstrating its strong will, got the court to decide in its favour the Hotel Wild Flower Hall case, which had been embroiled in a legal dispute since 2002. In this case, a dispute was going on between the Himachal Pradesh government and a private hotel group over ownership and management rights. After the court's decision, this property has now again come under the control of the state government, as a result of which the government will get revenue benefits from this heritage property in future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Highlights: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine failure

Railway Ministry approves survey for doubling of 77.96 km Jammu-Katra line

Delhi govt notifies new rules to protect rights of transgender persons

Premium

Hit-and-run cases lead to 18% of India's road accident fatalities

Topics :Himachal PradeshSupreme CourtHimachal pradesh governmentJSW Energy

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story