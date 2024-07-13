Munak Canal breach fixed; water supply from Dwarka plant to normalise

The Munak Canal breach that led to flooding in the Bawana area and impacted the water supply in different parts of the city has been fixed, the Delhi government said on Friday.

In a statement issued late night, it said water is likely to reach the Dwarka plant by Saturday morning. Residents of the area have been grappling with water shortage since the breach in one of the sub-branches of the canal, which supplies water from Haryana to Delhi, late Wednesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Delhi Water Minister Atishi said, "The embankment was breached at the Bawana entry point. A 7-metre-wide and 15-metre-long soil embankment has been built now. Its compression has also been done.

"The concrete lining work is on... It takes about five to six hours for the concrete to set. We are expecting that Haryana will release water in Munak Canal at around 7 am tomorrow," she said.

According to the minister, water supply from the Dwarka plant is likely to resume from Saturday morning.

Atishi said a team from the Haryana Irrigation Department, which built and maintains the Munak Canal, is present at the spot. It is being assisted by a team of Delhi Jal Board, she said.

Speaking about the affected area and the JJ colony, she said the water has been cleared from the area, and a health camp set up for medical provisions as waterborne diseases can occur in such situations.

More From This Section

"Today, a health camp was set up for medical provisions, and over 100 people got their check-ups done, as waterborne diseases can occur in such situations," she said.

The water has been cleared in all those areas, and the electric power supply has also been restored.

Everyone has returned to their homes, and she also added that food provisions were made until Friday morning.

The embankment of Munak Canal's sub-branch (Career Line channel, CLC) breached between 12 midnight and 2 am on Thursday. This caused water from the canal to enter many areas of Bawana, Atishi said in a digital briefing from the spot on Thursday.

Due to the breach, the water treatment plants in Dwarka, Hyderpur, Bawana and Nangloi were affected, the minister said.