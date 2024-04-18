Musk vs the rest: Who will be Tesla's biggest competitors in India?

Tesla chief Elon Musk is set to visit India on April 21 and will announce an investment of $2-$3 billion, mainly for building a new factory. The Tesla founder will meet Prime Minister Modi on April 22 during his India trip and is expected to unveil his plans to enter the world's third-largest auto market.

Tesla, led by chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk, is a dominant player in the electric vehicle (EV) market. However, it faces competition from various automakers, including traditional ones and startups.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Here is a look at some of the companies that may give Tesla vehicles competition in India.

1. Tata Motors

Tata Motors, a longstanding presence in the Indian automotive industry, has established itself as a leading contender in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Through models such as the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV, the company showcases its dedication to eco-friendly transportation. Utilising its substantial manufacturing capacity and expertise in research and development, Tata Motors has asserted itself as a strong rival to Tesla, securing a notable portion of India's expanding EV market.

2. MG Motor India

Another major contender in India's EV space is MG Motor India, which has made significant strides with its MG ZS EV. Known for its tech-savvy offerings and customer-centric approach, MG Motor India has carved a niche for itself in the competitive Indian market. With ambitious plans for expansion and a focus on innovation, MG Motor India poses a formidable challenge to Tesla's ambitions in India.

MG Motor India stands out as a significant player in India's EV landscape with the success of its MG ZS EV. Known for its technologically advanced products and customer-centric approach, MG Motor India has established a distinctive presence in India's fiercely competitive market. The company recently announced that it plans to launch an EV this year.

The company launched the Comet after the success of its ZS EV in 2020. MG recently reduced the prices of its Comet EV, making it more affordable at Rs 6.98 lakh. In addition, the company introduced new variants of the EVs. The Excite FC and Exclusive FC models now come with fast charging options, priced at Rs 8.23 lakh and Rs 9.13 lakh, respectively.

3. Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra, renowned for its durable utility vehicles, has been actively contributing to the EV sector. With models like the Mahindra eVerito and Mahindra e2oPlus, the company has played a leading role in India's shift towards electric mobility.

4. BYD

BYD, an automotive company headquartered in Shenzhen, China, started as a battery manufacturer and has since become a significant player in the EV market, selling over 1.85 million plug-in electric cars in 2022.

Featuring a range of models including the BYD ATTO 3, BYD SEAL, and the recently introduced BYD e6, the company presents a varied selection designed specifically for the preferences of Indian buyers. Back by its rich history and technological prowess, BYD presents a formidable competition to Tesla's stronghold in the EV industry.

The company started off as a battery manufacturer, making tiny power packs for Nokia cell phones and Dell laptop computers in the 1990s. It moved into autos in the 21st century, and while Tesla was glueing together batteries in Silicon Valley for its electric Roadsters, BYD was building electric buses in Hunan Province.

In 2022, BYD sold over 1.85 million plug-in electric cars, more than tripling its 2021 result of 593,745.

5. Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India, a subsidiary of the South Korean automotive corporation, has been progressively broadening its footprint within India's EV sector. Introducing models such as the Hyundai Kona Electric and Ioniq 5, the company has earned acclaim for its dedication to sustainable practices and technology.

Earlier this month, Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) and Kia Corporation (Kia) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for strategic cooperation with Exide Energy Solutions Ltd. (Exide Energy) as part of their electric vehicle (EV) expansion plans. Through the partnership, both companies aim to localise their EV battery production, specifically focusing on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells.

6. Tata Motors

Tata Motors has created a lineup of electric cars, with the Tata Nexon EV emerging as a dominant model in the Indian market. In addition to the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Motors introduced the Tata Tigor EV in 2021. It emerged as the brand's second mass-market EV.

Following the success of Nexon EV, the company launched the Tata Punch EV in January 2024 in five medium-range and three long-range variants.

Recently, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Shell India Markets (SIMPL) to collaborate on establishing new public charging stations across India. The agreement also includes exploring the development of user-friendly payment systems and loyalty programmes for Tata customers.

These competitors are challenging Tesla's dominance in the EV market by investing in electric vehicle technology, developing new models, and expanding their production capabilities.