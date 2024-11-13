Muslim quota row in Karnataka: Why the 4% proposal sparked political debate

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed reports suggesting that the state government is considering a proposal to reserve public construction contracts for Muslims. In a statement, his office clarified that while there has been a demand for such a move, no official proposal is currently under consideration.

Clarification from the chief minister’s office

The chief minister’s office addressed the media reports, which claimed that a proposal was under discussion to grant reservations to Muslims in government jobs. “It’s true that there is a demand to provide reservation for Muslims in government contracts but there is no proposal before the government right now,” the CMO said in a statement.

What was the alleged proposal?

The proposed plan would allocate a 4 per cent quota for Muslim contractors in public work projects valued up to Rs 1 crore. This quota, intended to fall under Category-2B, was seen as a way to increase the overall reservation in public contracts to 47 per cent.

The proposal was allegedly discussed following a petition from CM Siddaramaiah’s political secretary Nasir Ahmed and several members of the Legislative Council (MLCs). It was further speculated that a bill to implement this change could be presented in the upcoming winter session of the Karnataka Assembly.

Current reservation system in Karnataka

Presently, Karnataka has a reservation system for civil works contracts that includes 24 per cent for SC/ STs, 4 per cent for OBC Category-1 contractors, and 15 per cent for OBC Category-2A contractors. This brings the total reservation to 43 per cent. The addition of a 4 per cent quota for Muslims under Category-2B would have raised the overall reservation to 47 per cent.

What was the Opposition’s response?

Opposition leaders have strongly criticised the idea of Muslim reservation in public works contracts. R Ashoka, leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of misleading the public. He called the chief minister’s denials a routine attempt to “mess up things”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also weighed in during a rally in Jharkhand, condemning Congress’s support for religion-based reservations. There is “no provision for religious reservation” in the Constitution, Shah said.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya further criticised the move, calling it a violation of constitutional principles. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Malviya said, “Siddaramaiah administration in Karnataka is evaluating a proposal to provide reservations to Muslims in public contracts for construction (civil) works. If Muslims are given this quota in Karnataka then whose share will be cut – SC, ST or OBCs?”