My heartfelt wishes to all countrymen: PM Modi on Jagannath Rath Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra. Taking to his official 'X' handle, PM Modi wished for everyone's "happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health".

"On the sacred occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, my heartfelt best wishes to all fellow countrymen. May this holy festival of faith and devotion bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health to everyone's life. Jai Jagannath!", PM Modi's 'X' post read.

Other than the Jagannath Rath Yatra, PM Narendra Modi also wished on the occasion Kutch New Year, which begins on the second day of Ashadh month of the Hindu calendar.

Best wishes, especially to the Kutchi community all around the world, on the special occasion of Ashadhi Bij. May the year ahead bring peace, prosperity and wonderful health for everyone", PM Modi wrote in his 'X' post. Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings to the devotees of Lord Jagannath in India and abroad. "On the occasion of the sacred Rath Yatra, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the devotees of Lord Jagannath residing in India and abroad. By witnessing Lord Balabhadra, Lord Shri Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Chakraraj Sudarshan on the chariot, millions of devotees experience divine bliss," the President wrote in a post on X in Odia.

In her message, she prayed for global peace, friendship, and harmony. "The human-like divine play of the deities is the speciality of the Rath Yatra. On this auspicious occasion, my prayer to the Lord is that peace, friendship, and harmony prevail throughout the world," she added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion, describing the festival as a "unique confluence of faith and devotion". In a post on X, Shah highlighted the significance of the Rath Yatra, stating that it embodies the essence of moving forward while cherishing devotion, culture, and heritage.