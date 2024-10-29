'Run For Unity' marathon symbol of integrity, says Gujarat CM Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday said that 'Run For Unity' marathon is a symbol of integrity, adding that this run binds everyone together.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the 'Run For Unity' marathon in Ahmedabad on the occasion of 'National Unity Day' and remembered the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. "Two days later, when the birth anniversary of Pujya Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the sculptor and iron man of Akhand India, is being celebrated, a Run for Unity has been organized at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad today to pay tribute to this hero," Gujarat CM said.

The Chief Minister and all the runners took a collective oath to be dedicated to the unity, integrity and security of the country at the start of this Ekta Run.

"The birth anniversary of Sardar Sahib, the iron man and the architect of unity of the country, will be celebrated in a grand manner throughout the year with the inspiration of the Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi," he said.

He further said that in honor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to the political integration of India, National Unity Day is celebrated across India on October 31.

"This celebration has been started on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from the year 2014 under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi," he added.

Chief Minister Patel said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel built a united and united India and Prime Minister Modi has realized Sardar Sahib's dream of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'.

"The Run for Unity is a symbol of integrity. Not only this, this run binds everyone together, he further added.

On this occasion, Bhupendra Patel also wished Diwali to all the citizens of the state.

It may be mentioned here that National Unity Day is celebrated every year on 31st October to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which promotes the values of harmony and unity by bringing people from all walks of life together to celebrate the country's rich cultural diversity and unity.

To honor the message of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, Run for Unity is organized across the state with the aim of inspiring thousands of citizens of different age groups towards unity and harmony.

All over Gujarat, Run for Unity is organized by all Municipal Corporations and District Administration at different places.

The 'Run for Unity', held on 'Rashtriya Ekta Diaws', the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is being organized this time on October 29. On account of Deepawali this time 'Run For Unity' is being held today.

It may be noted that commemorating the birth anniversary of this great soul 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' is being celebrated across the country.