Sensex (-0.13%)
65894.75 -87.73
Nifty (-0.03%)
19759.00 -6.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.28%)
6476.85 + 18.10
Nifty Midcap (0.15%)
41788.25 + 61.95
Nifty Bank (-1.10%)
43675.35 -486.20
Heatmap

Use of AI for creating 'deep fake' problematic, media must educate: PM

Modi further said that India's achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic created confidence among the people that the country is not going to stop now

PM Modi

PM Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged the misuse of artificial intelligence for creating 'deep fakes', and said the media must educate people about this crisis in making.
Addressing journalists at BJP's Diwali Milan programme at the party's headquarters here, Modi also referred to his resolve to make India 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India), saying these are not merely words but a ground reality.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He also said that 'vocal for local' has found people's support.
Modi further said that India's achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic created confidence among the people that the country is not going to stop now.
He also said that Chhath Puja has become a 'rashtriya parva' (national festival) and it is a matter of great happiness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chhath Puja 2023: History, Significance, 20 best wishes, messages to share

Special trains to run on the eve of Chhath Puja; see complete schedule

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Mesmerising mix of art and AI

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Kolkata Metro Schedule for today: More services amid Durga Puja Carnival

J-K encounter: 5 Lashkar terrorists killed, bodies being retrieved

Ashneer Grover, wife, stopped from leaving for New York at Delhi airport

'Celebrations in Pakistan' if other party wins MP polls: Narottam Mishra

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train: Indian railways starts train from Mumbai today

Suraksha Realty directors buy Rs 100 cr sea-facing luxury flats in Worli

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology media India Prime Minister

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon