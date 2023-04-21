National civil services day 2023: History, significance, dates and more



Civil servants play a significant role in administering and running the mechanism of the country collectively and dedicatedly to serve the Indian people. National Civil Service Day is celebrated every year on April 21 to acknowledge the work of officers engaged in various public service departments in the country.

National Civil Servant Day: History The Civil services were there since the British regime. People working in the East India Company civilian staff were involved in administrative jobs and were known as "Public Servants."





The Civil Service Day commemorates the speech of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the first home minister of India, addressing service officers on probation in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. In his powerful speech, he referred to civil servants as the "steel frame of India."

The day was officially declared National Civil Service Day in India in 2006 and is celebrated every year on April 21. The foundation of civil services was laid down by Warren Hasting, the first governor-general of India. Later some more reforms were introduced by Charles Cornwallis, who was later recognised as the "Father of Civil Services in India."

National Civil Service Day: Significance The day aims to recognise the hard work, dedication, and commitment of civil servants in serving the nation. National civil service day is an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate civil servants for maintaining law and order, promoting social justice, and ensuring good governance.

On this day, the Indian Prime Minister gives an award for excellence to civil servants for their significant contribution to public service.



The central government provides awards to the best men and groups doing their best in serving society. President Murmu greeted civil servants

President Murmu appreciated the work done by civil servants and said their service to the nation is truly commendable.



"Greetings to all civil servants, past and present, on Civil Services Day! Your service to the nation has been truly commendable. The civil services have upheld the highest values of public administration, as envisaged by Sardar Patel, forming a framework for good governance," President Murmu tweeted. PM Modi addressed civil servants