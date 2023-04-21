National civil services day 2023: History, significance, dates and more

National Civil Servant Day: History The Civil services were there since the British regime. People working in the East India Company civilian staff were involved in administrative jobs and were known as "Public Servants."
The Civil Service Day commemorates the speech of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the first home minister of India, addressing service officers on probation in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. In his powerful speech, he referred to civil servants as the "steel frame of India."
National Civil Service Day: Significance The day aims to recognise the hard work, dedication, and commitment of civil servants in serving the nation. National civil service day is an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate civil servants for maintaining law and order, promoting social justice, and ensuring good governance.
The central government provides awards to the best men and groups doing their best in serving society.
President Murmu greeted civil servants
"Greetings to all civil servants, past and present, on Civil Services Day! Your service to the nation has been truly commendable. The civil services have upheld the highest values of public administration, as envisaged by Sardar Patel, forming a framework for good governance," President Murmu tweeted.
PM Modi addressed civil servants
In his speech, he said, "Young civil servants will play the most important role for the development of New India during Amrit Kaal."