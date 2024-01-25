National Voters' Day: Your dreams are my resolve, Modi's message to youth

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
PM Modi's dig at Congress-led UPA Taking a veiled dig at the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, he said, "Family-run parties never allow other youngsters to move ahead, you have to defeat them with your votes."
"...10-12 years ago, the kind of circumstances prevailing in the country had made the youth's future dark…We are satisfied that we were able to bring the country out of that dark situation….earlier corruption, scams made headlines, now talk is about credibility, success stories," he said.
PM Modi calls Gen-Z as 'Amrit Peedhi'
