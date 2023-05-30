Navy chief to present medals at Naval Investiture Ceremony in Visakhapatnam



The ceremony will be held at the Naval Base, Visakhapatnam on May 31. Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), will confer Gallantry and Distinguished Service awards, on behalf of the President of India, to the recipients, at the Naval Investiture Ceremony.



The CNS will also give away the Lt V K Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in the field of weapon improvement and Electrical Engineering, and the Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting Flight Safety. A total of 33 awards will be presented during the ceremony, including two Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), 13 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 16 Visisht Seva Medals, and two Jeevan Raksha Padaks.

The event would commence with a ceremonial parade and will be witnessed by the spouses and family members of the awardees along with senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy. It will be live streamed on the ‘IN Youtube’ Channel from 5 pm on May 31.