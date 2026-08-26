NDMC apologises for waterlogging, plans measures to prevent recurrence

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday apologised to residents for rain-triggered waterlogging in several parts that come under it and said it will strengthen its systems to deal with such situations in the future.

NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said in a post on X that the civic body was able to clear waterlogging within 15-20 minutes under normal circumstances, but in at least three to four locations on Tuesday, the water took more than an hour to drain.

The national capital received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging and disruption in several parts.

More than 72 mm rainfall was recorded in less than two hours, which Dwivedi described as unexpected, but he said the intense spell could not be treated as an excuse for the disruption faced by residents.