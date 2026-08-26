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Home / India News / NDMC apologises for waterlogging, plans measures to prevent recurrence

NDMC apologises for waterlogging, plans measures to prevent recurrence

The national capital received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging and disruption in several parts

Delhi Rains, Rain, waterlogging
Commuters make their way through the waterlogged Baba Kharak Singh road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 1:00 PM IST
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The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday apologised to residents for rain-triggered waterlogging in several parts that come under it and said it will strengthen its systems to deal with such situations in the future.

NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said in a post on X that the civic body was able to clear waterlogging within 15-20 minutes under normal circumstances, but in at least three to four locations on Tuesday, the water took more than an hour to drain.

The national capital received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging and disruption in several parts.

More than 72 mm rainfall was recorded in less than two hours, which Dwivedi described as unexpected, but he said the intense spell could not be treated as an excuse for the disruption faced by residents.

"I sincerely apologise to everyone in the NDMC area who faced difficulties due to waterlogging instances on August 25," he said.

Dwivedi said the civic body would undertake a series of short- and long-term measures to make the entire NDMC area "fully waterlogging free".

"We will work to ensure that our citizens should not face any inconvenience in future," he said, while also inviting suggestions from residents to improve the system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :NDMCNew DelhiWaterloggingDelhi

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 12:59 PM IST

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